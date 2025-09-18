Buffalo vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Buffalo Bulls will take on the Troy Trojans in college football action on Saturday.

Buffalo vs Troy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Buffalo: (-255) | Troy: (+205)

Buffalo: (-255) | Troy: (+205) Spread: Buffalo: -6.5 (-120) | Troy: +6.5 (-102)

Buffalo: -6.5 (-120) | Troy: +6.5 (-102) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Buffalo vs Troy Betting Trends

Buffalo has two wins against the spread this season.

Buffalo has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Two of Buffalo's three games have hit the over.

Troy has one win against the spread this year.

Troy has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

One Troy game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

Buffalo vs Troy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (62.6%)

Buffalo vs Troy Point Spread

Buffalo is a 6.5-point favorite against Troy. Buffalo is -120 to cover the spread, and Troy is -102.

Buffalo vs Troy Over/Under

The Buffalo-Troy game on Sept. 20 has been given an over/under of 42.5 points. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Buffalo vs Troy Moneyline

Troy is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -255 favorite.

Buffalo vs. Troy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Buffalo 28.7 69 19.0 57 46.8 3 Troy 20.3 101 25.0 91 50.2 3

Buffalo vs. Troy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Stadium: UB Stadium

