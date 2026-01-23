FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    Buffalo Bills Next Head Coach Odds: Brian Daboll, Philip Rivers the Early Favorites

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    Buffalo Bills Next Head Coach Odds: Brian Daboll, Philip Rivers the Early Favorites

    The Buffalo Bills have an opening at head coach after firing Sean McDermott, and given that the new coach will get to work with 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, the Bills' job is one of the more desirable openings of this offseason.

    If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is offering betting odds for who will be the Bills' next head coach. To see the latest odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds below.

    Odds may change after this article is published.

    Buffalo Bills Next Coach Odds

    Coach
    Odds
    Brian Daboll-125
    Philip Rivers+210
    Klint Kubiak+500
    Joe Brady+650
    Davis Webb+750
    Mike LaFleur+850
    Anthony Lynn+900

    Where Can I Bet On This Market?

    Betting on who will be the Bills' next head coach is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

