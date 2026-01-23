Buffalo Bills Next Head Coach Odds: Brian Daboll, Philip Rivers the Early Favorites

The Buffalo Bills have an opening at head coach after firing Sean McDermott, and given that the new coach will get to work with 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, the Bills' job is one of the more desirable openings of this offseason.

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is offering betting odds for who will be the Bills' next head coach. To see the latest odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds below.

Buffalo Bills Next Coach Odds

Coach Odds Brian Daboll -125 Philip Rivers +210 Klint Kubiak +500 Joe Brady +650 Davis Webb +750 Mike LaFleur +850 Anthony Lynn +900 View Full Table ChevronDown

Where Can I Bet On This Market?

Betting on who will be the Bills' next head coach is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

