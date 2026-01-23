Buffalo Bills Next Head Coach Odds: Brian Daboll, Philip Rivers the Early Favorites
The Buffalo Bills have an opening at head coach after firing Sean McDermott, and given that the new coach will get to work with 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, the Bills' job is one of the more desirable openings of this offseason.
Odds may change after this article is published.
Buffalo Bills Next Coach Odds
Coach
Odds
|Brian Daboll
|-125
|Philip Rivers
|+210
|Klint Kubiak
|+500
|Joe Brady
|+650
|Davis Webb
|+750
|Mike LaFleur
|+850
|Anthony Lynn
|+900
Where Can I Bet On This Market?
Betting on who will be the Bills' next head coach is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
