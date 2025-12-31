Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MNMT

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-19) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (7-24) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -10.5 231.5 -461 +360

Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (81.6%)

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a game 16 times this season (16-17-0).

The Wizards have played 31 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 31 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 17 of 31 opportunities (54.8%).

When playing at home, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-9-0).

The Bucks have exceeded the total in seven of 16 home games (43.8%), compared to six of 17 road games (35.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.400, 6-9-0 record) than on the road (.375, 6-10-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 15) than away (seven of 16) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.1 points, 4.2 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 64.3% from the field (fifth in league).

Myles Turner is averaging 12.6 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 47.3% from beyond the arc (third in league), with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum averages 18.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 17.5 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocks (second in NBA).

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Per game, Marvin Bagley III provides the Wizards 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 5.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

