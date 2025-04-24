Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 25

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBA TV, ESPNU, FDSWIX, and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers take a 0-2 series record into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Bucks are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which airs on NBA TV, ESPNU, FDSWIX, and FDSIN at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 230.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -4.5 230 -198 +166

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (65%)

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks are 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 82 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 44 times this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in 44 of 82 opportunities (53.7%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 24 times in 42 opportunities at home, and it has covered 18 times in 40 opportunities in away games.

Looking at over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 24 times in 42 opportunities this season (57.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 20 times in 40 opportunities (50%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-21-1). Away, it is .439 (18-22-1).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 53.7% of the time both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41) this season.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 11.9 boards and 6.5 assists.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (seventh in NBA).

Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points for the Pacers, plus 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

The Pacers get 20.2 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Pacers get 15.6 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, T.J. McConnell provides the Pacers 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

