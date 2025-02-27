Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT, ALT, truTV, and MAX

Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Nikola Jokic (third, 29.2 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (38-20) visit Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 31 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (32-25) on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, truTV, and MAX. The Nuggets are 3-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 239.5.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3 239.5 -154 +130

Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (54.6%)

Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 30 times this season (30-27-1).

In the Bucks' 57 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.

This season, 35 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 57 chances.

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under 50.9% of the time this year (29 of 57 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 16 times in 29 home games, and 14 times in 29 road games.

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 19 of 29 home matchups (65.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 29 games (55.2%).

This season, Milwaukee is 16-12-1 at home against the spread (.552 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-19-0 ATS (.321).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over 15 of 29 times at home (51.7%), and 14 of 28 on the road (50%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 29.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.6 points, 2.2 assists and 6.7 boards.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 31 points, 12 boards and 5.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Bucks are getting 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game from Damian Lillard.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 48% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Kyle Kuzma averages 15.2 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. gives the Bucks 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

