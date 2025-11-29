Bucks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: YES, FDSWI, and WMLW

The Brooklyn Nets (3-15) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (8-12) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29, 2025 as 11-point underdogs. The Bucks have lost seven games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Bucks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -11 220.5 -429 +340

Bucks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (75.6%)

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have seven wins against the spread in 18 games this season.

This season, nine of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 18 chances.

Nets games this season have hit the over eight times in 18 opportunities (44.4%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered three times in nine opportunities in away games.

The Bucks have gone over the total more often at home, hitting the over in seven of 11 home matchups (63.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in two of nine games (22.2%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread on the road (5-3-1) than at home (2-6-1) this year.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 44.4% of the time both at home (four of nine) and on the road (four of nine) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.1 boards and 6.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 4.2 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Myles Turner is averaging 12.9 points, 1.8 assists and 6.5 boards.

Kyle Kuzma averages 13.6 points, 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.3% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

The Nets get 14 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The Nets receive 12.4 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Nets receive 8.9 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Nets are receiving 8.5 points, 3.7 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Egor Demin.

