Bucks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (34-28) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (27-35) on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The over/under is 220.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2.5 220.5 - -

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (57.8%)

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 26 times this season (26-36-0).

The Bucks have played 62 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 31 times.

Bucks games this season have gone over the total in 26 of 62 opportunities (41.9%).

Orlando sports a better record against the spread at home (14-18-0) than it does in away games (12-18-0).

At home, the Magic eclipse the over/under 53.1% of the time (17 of 32 games). They've hit the over in 46.7% of games on the road (14 of 30 contests).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has an identical winning percentage (.452) at home (14-17-0 record) and on the road (14-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over 16 of 31 times at home (51.6%), and 10 of 31 on the road (32.3%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Black averages 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Bucks receive 27.5 points per game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, plus 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Bucks are getting 12.3 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Bucks are receiving 13.2 points, 6.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

The Bucks receive 13.1 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

