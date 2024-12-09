Bucks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT

The Orlando Magic (17-9) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-11) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 213 points.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -9.5 213 -420 +330

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (54.8%)

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread nine times over 23 games with a set spread.

The Magic have played 26 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total 11 times out of 26 chances this season.

The Magic have hit the over 46.2% of the time this year (12 of 26 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread at home (5-6-1) than it does in away games (4-7-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the total in five of 12 home games (41.7%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in six of 11 matchups (54.5%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .900 (9-1-0). On the road, it is .375 (6-10-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have gone over more often at home (five of 10, 50%) than away (seven of 16, 43.8%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 11.6 boards and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers.

Brook Lopez averages 11.2 points, 5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 12.8 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 54.2% from downtown (first in NBA), with an average of 2 made treys.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 16 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

Moritz Wagner averages 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

Goga Bitadze averages 8.8 points, 7.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 65.5% of his shots from the field.

The Magic get 8 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.7 boards and 3.8 assists.

