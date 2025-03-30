Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSE

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-33) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (35-38) on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSWI and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3.5 233.5 -166 +140

Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (74.1%)

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 35 times over 73 games with a set spread.

In the Hawks' 73 games this season, they have 36 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

The Hawks have gone over the point total 58.9% of the time this year (43 of 73 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 37 opportunities at home, and it has covered 15 times in 36 opportunities in away games.

When it comes to point totals, the Bucks hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 20 times in 37 opportunities this season (54.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 36 opportunities (47.2%).

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (19-18-0) than at home (17-19-0) this season.

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 61.1% of the time at home (22 of 36), and 56.8% of the time away (21 of 37).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez averages 12.9 points, 5.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 44.5% from downtown (first in NBA), with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.1 points for the Hawks, plus 3.1 boards and 11.4 assists.

The Hawks receive 13.9 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists.

The Hawks receive 13.1 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 8.7 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Hawks receive 12.1 points per game from Zaccharie Risacher, plus 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Caris LeVert averages 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.