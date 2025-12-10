Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 11

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Thursday, December 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (15-9) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-15) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 226.5 -270 +220

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (57.1%)

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 14-9-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 11-14-0 this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 25 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on 11 of 25 set point totals (44%).

When playing at home, Boston owns the same winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.583).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under in seven of 12 home games (58.3%), compared to five of 12 road games (41.7%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (7-7-0). Away, it is .364 (4-7-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over more often at home (seven of 14, 50%) than on the road (four of 11, 36.4%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Derrick White averages 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Neemias Queta averages 10.1 points, 8.2 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 65.8% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 boards.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Myles Turner gets the Bucks 12.6 points, 5.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in league).

The Bucks get 12.8 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

AJ Green averages 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 48.5% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 3.3 triples per game (eighth in NBA).

