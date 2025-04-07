Bryson DeChambeau Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Bryson DeChambeau 2025 Masters Betting Odds

DeChambeau's odds to win the Masters are set at +2000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks seventh and suggests an implied probability of 4.8%.

Bryson DeChambeau Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Dechambeau has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T6 2023 MC 2022 MC 2021 T46 2020 T34 2019 T29 2018 T38 View Full Table ChevronDown

DeChambeau earned his first top-10 result at Augusta National last year with a T6 finish, which came after his first two missed cuts at The Masters ever.

DeChambeau owns an over-par scoring average (72.25), and just 25.0% of his 28 career rounds have been under par. That's lower than the full sample average (29.9%) since 2007.

However, he's got a 14.3% sub-70 rate, better than the full average of 12.0%

Bryson DeChambeau Recent Results

Here are DeChambeau's finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV 5 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV T10 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV T20 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV T18 2/8/25 LIV Riyadh LIV T6 2/2/25 International Series India ASA 2

Bryson DeChambeau 2025 Key Stats

Here are DeChambeau's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 322.6 1st Driving Accuracy 64.8% 4th Greens in Regulation % 70.7% 10th Scrambling 60.8% 15th Putting Average 1.62 24th

