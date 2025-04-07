FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Bryson DeChambeau 2025 Masters Betting Odds

DeChambeau's odds to win the Masters are set at +2000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks seventh and suggests an implied probability of 4.8%.

Bryson DeChambeau Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Dechambeau has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024T6
2023MC
2022MC
2021T46
2020T34
2019T29
2018T38

DeChambeau earned his first top-10 result at Augusta National last year with a T6 finish, which came after his first two missed cuts at The Masters ever.

DeChambeau owns an over-par scoring average (72.25), and just 25.0% of his 28 career rounds have been under par. That's lower than the full sample average (29.9%) since 2007.

However, he's got a 14.3% sub-70 rate, better than the full average of 12.0%

Bryson DeChambeau Recent Results

Here are DeChambeau's finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
4/6/25LIV MiamiLIV5
3/16/25LIV SingaporeLIVT10
3/9/25LIV Hong KongLIVT20
2/16/25LIV AdelaideLIVT18
2/8/25LIV RiyadhLIVT6
2/2/25 International Series IndiaASA2

Bryson DeChambeau 2025 Key Stats

Here are DeChambeau's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats
Value
Rank
Driving Distance322.61st
Driving Accuracy64.8%4th
Greens in Regulation %70.7%10th
Scrambling60.8%15th
Putting Average1.6224th

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

