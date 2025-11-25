Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will play the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (208.5 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Young, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Rams.

Thinking about playing Young this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bryce Young Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Passing Yards: 195.90

195.90 Projected Passing TDs: 1.01

1.01 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.43

6.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Young is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player (36th overall), putting up 137.1 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

In his last three games, Young has amassed 41.7 fantasy points (13.9 per game), connecting on 66-of-99 passes for 741 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 20 rushing yards on seven carries.

Young has posted 55.2 fantasy points (11.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 981 yards on 92-of-144 passing, with five touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 39 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The highlight of Young's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, as he posted 31.8 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bryce Young delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.6 points) in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 124 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Rams have given up at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Rams this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.