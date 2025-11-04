Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league (203.9 yards conceded per game).

Is Young a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Saints? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Bryce Young Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Passing Yards: 188.60

188.60 Projected Passing TDs: 1.28

1.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.21

14.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

With 95.4 fantasy points this season (11.9 per game), Young is the 28th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 49th among all players.

Through his last three games, Young has connected on 43-of-70 passes for 439 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 32.0 total fantasy points (10.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 24 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Young has connected on 80-of-130 throws for 787 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 54.3 total fantasy points (10.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 28 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The highlight of Young's fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, when he put up 21.3 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young's matchup versus the Green Bay Packers last week was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 3.0 fantasy points. He threw for 102 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.