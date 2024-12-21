FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Boston Bruins facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (17-13-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-18-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-156)Sabres (+130)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (56.4%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Bruins are +154 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -192.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Sabres game on December 21, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Sabres reveal Boston as the favorite (-156) and Buffalo as the underdog (+130) on the road.

