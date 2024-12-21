Bruins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Boston Bruins facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Boston Bruins (17-13-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-18-4)

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-156) Sabres (+130) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (56.4%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Bruins are +154 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -192.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Sabres game on December 21, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Sabres reveal Boston as the favorite (-156) and Buffalo as the underdog (+130) on the road.

