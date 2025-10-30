FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (5-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-110)Sabres (-110)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Bruins win (50.2%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +210.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Sabres, on Oct. 30, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Sabres reveal Boston as the favorite (-110) and Buffalo as the underdog (-110) on the road.

