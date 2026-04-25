Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

On Sunday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are playing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Boston Bruins (45-27-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-115) Sabres (-104) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (53.6%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -265.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Sabres on April 26 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Bruins, Buffalo is the underdog at -104, and Boston is -115 playing at home.

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