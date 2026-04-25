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NHL

Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

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Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

On Sunday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are playing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (45-27-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9)
  • Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: TNT

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-115)Sabres (-104)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (53.6%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -265.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Sabres on April 26 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Bruins, Buffalo is the underdog at -104, and Boston is -115 playing at home.

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