NHL
Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
On Sunday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are playing the Buffalo Sabres.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Sabres Game Info
- Boston Bruins (45-27-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9)
- Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: TNT
Bruins vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-115)
|Sabres (-104)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (53.6%)
Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -265.
Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Sabres on April 26 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.
Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Bruins, Buffalo is the underdog at -104, and Boston is -115 playing at home.