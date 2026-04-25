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NHL

Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20)
  • Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-166)Kings (+138)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (58.4%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +148.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Kings matchup on April 26 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog at home.

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