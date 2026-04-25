Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-166) Kings (+138) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (58.4%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +148.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Kings matchup on April 26 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

Colorado is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog at home.

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