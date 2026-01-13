FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Bruins vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Boston Bruins will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (25-19-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-15-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: TNT

Bruins vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-128)Red Wings (+106)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Bruins win (55.1%)

Bruins vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -235.

Bruins vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Red Wings matchup on Jan. 13, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Bruins vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -128 favorite at home.

