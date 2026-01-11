FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Bruins vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Data Skrive

Bruins vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Penguins Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (24-19-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-9)
  • Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-115)Penguins (-104)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (61.8%)

Bruins vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Bruins are +205 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -260.

Bruins vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Penguins on Jan. 11 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bruins vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -115 favorite at home.

