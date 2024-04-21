Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Boston Bruins (47-20-15) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10)
- Date: Monday, April 22, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Bruins (-140)
|Maple Leafs (+116)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (65.1%)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Spread
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +184 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -227.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Bruins versus Maple Leafs on April 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Boston is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +116 underdog on the road.