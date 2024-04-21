Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Boston Bruins (47-20-15) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-140) Maple Leafs (+116) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (65.1%)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Spread

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +184 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -227.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Bruins versus Maple Leafs on April 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline