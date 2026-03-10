Bruins vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings.

Bruins vs Kings Game Info

Boston Bruins (35-22-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-23-14)

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-150) Kings (+125) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (56.6%)

Bruins vs Kings Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Bruins are +164 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -205.

Bruins vs Kings Over/Under

Bruins versus Kings, on March 10, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Bruins vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Kings, Boston is the favorite at -150, and Los Angeles is +125 playing on the road.

