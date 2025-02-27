FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Islanders Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (27-24-8) vs. New York Islanders (25-25-7)
  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-115)Islanders (-104)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (54.2%)

Bruins vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Islanders are -265 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +210.

Bruins vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Bruins versus Islanders game on February 27 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Islanders reveal Boston as the favorite (-115) and New York as the underdog (-104) on the road.

