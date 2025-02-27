Bruins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders in NHL action on Thursday.

Bruins vs Islanders Game Info

Boston Bruins (27-24-8) vs. New York Islanders (25-25-7)

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-115) Islanders (-104) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (54.2%)

Bruins vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Islanders are -265 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +210.

Bruins vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Bruins versus Islanders game on February 27 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Islanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Islanders reveal Boston as the favorite (-115) and New York as the underdog (-104) on the road.

