NHL
Bruins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
The Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders in NHL action on Thursday.
Bruins vs Islanders Game Info
- Boston Bruins (27-24-8) vs. New York Islanders (25-25-7)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-115)
|Islanders (-104)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bruins win (54.2%)
Bruins vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Islanders are -265 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +210.
Bruins vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Bruins versus Islanders game on February 27 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Bruins vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Islanders reveal Boston as the favorite (-115) and New York as the underdog (-104) on the road.