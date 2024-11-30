menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 1

NHL action on Sunday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (11-11-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-12-3)
  • Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-260)Canadiens (+210)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (61.7%)

Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+102 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -124.

Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The Bruins-Canadiens game on December 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Canadiens, Boston is the favorite at -260, and Montreal is +210 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup