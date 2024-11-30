Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 1

NHL action on Sunday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info

Boston Bruins (11-11-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-12-3)

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-260) Canadiens (+210) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (61.7%)

Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+102 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -124.

Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Bruins-Canadiens game on December 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Canadiens, Boston is the favorite at -260, and Montreal is +210 playing on the road.

