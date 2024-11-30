NHL
Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 1
NHL action on Sunday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info
- Boston Bruins (11-11-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-12-3)
- Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-260)
|Canadiens (+210)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (61.7%)
Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+102 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -124.
Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The Bruins-Canadiens game on December 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Canadiens, Boston is the favorite at -260, and Montreal is +210 playing on the road.