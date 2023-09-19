Browns vs Titans Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NFL betting odds.

Browns vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Titans win (51%)

Browns vs Titans Point Spread

The Browns are 3.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Browns are -102 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Browns vs Titans Over/Under

The Browns-Titans matchup on September 24 has been given an over/under of 38.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Browns vs Titans Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Browns vs. Titans reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-184) and Tennessee as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Browns vs Titans Betting Trends

The Browns had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Browns won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater last year.

Out of 17 Cleveland games last season, eight went over the total.

The Titans' record against the spread last year was 9-7-1.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Tennessee went 3-3 against the spread last year.

Out of the 17 Titans' games last season, five went over the total.

Browns vs Titans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-184) | TEN: (+154)

CLE: (-184) | TEN: (+154) Spread: CLE: -3.5 (-102) | TEN: +3.5 (-120)

CLE: -3.5 (-102) | TEN: +3.5 (-120) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

