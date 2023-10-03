Broncos vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

NFL action on Sunday includes the Denver Broncos facing the New York Jets.

Broncos vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (51.9%)

Broncos vs Jets Point Spread

The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for the Broncos versus Jets matchup on October 8 has been set at 42.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Broncos vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Broncos vs. Jets reveal Denver as the favorite (-134) and New York as the underdog (+114) on the road.

Broncos vs Jets Betting Trends

Denver hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Broncos have seen three of their four games go over the point total.

The Jets have posted two wins against the spread this season.

New York has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Jets games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

Broncos vs Jets Odds & Spread

