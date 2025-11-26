FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Broncos vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Broncos vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Denver Broncos taking on the Washington Commanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NFL betting odds.

Broncos vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (68.5%)

Broncos vs Commanders Point Spread

The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -110 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Commanders Over/Under

Broncos versus Commanders, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Broncos vs Commanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Broncos-Commanders, Denver is the favorite at -340, and Washington is +275 playing at home.

Broncos vs Commanders Betting Trends

  • Denver is 5-5-1 against the spread this year.
  • As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-4) this season.
  • The Broncos have seen three of their 11 games go over the point total.
  • The Commanders' record against the spread is 3-8-0.
  • Washington doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Out of 11 Commanders games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Broncos vs. Commanders analysis on FanDuel Research.

Broncos vs Commanders Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DEN: (-340) | WAS: (+275)
  • Spread: DEN: -6.5 (-110) | WAS: +6.5 (-110)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup