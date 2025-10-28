Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will take on the 24th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (233.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Purdy, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Giants.

Brock Purdy Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Passing Yards: 280.85

280.85 Projected Passing TDs: 1.89

1.89 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.61

14.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 185th overall, as he has put up 34.5 total fantasy points (17.3 per game).

In two games this season, Purdy has accumulated 586 passing yards (48-of-73) with four passing TDs and four picks, leading to 34.5 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 30 yards rushing on seven carries.

In Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Purdy put up 17.7 fantasy points, amassing 309 passing yards with two touchdowns and two picks while chipping in 13 rushing yards with his legs.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Giants have given up three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

New York has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New York has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

