Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Quarterback Brock Purdy faces a matchup against the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league (233 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Purdy worth a look for his next game versus the Cardinals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Purdy vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.85

16.85 Projected Passing Yards: 229.93

229.93 Projected Passing TDs: 1.75

1.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.76

13.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 25th overall, as he has tallied 51.8 total fantasy points (17.3 per game).

Last week against the New York Giants, Purdy completed 67.6% of his passes for 310 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, good for 20.3 fantasy points.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Arizona has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Cardinals have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Arizona has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

Arizona has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

