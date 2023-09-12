Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams -- whose pass defense was ranked 21st in the NFL last season (226 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Purdy vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.05

16.05 Projected Passing Yards: 236.73

236.73 Projected Passing TDs: 1.68

1.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.80

9.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 31st at his position and 113th overall, Purdy picked up 106.3 fantasy points (11.8 per game) last year.

Purdy accumulated 16.8 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

In Week 1 last season against the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy posted a season-best 34.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 18-of-30 (60%), 332 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Purdy finished with 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 16-of-21 (76.2%), 185 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 3 yards, 1 TD.

Purdy accumulated -1.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-4 (100%), 23 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, in his worst game of the season.

Purdy accumulated -0.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Rams Defensive Performance

Last year, Los Angeles allowed three quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Rams allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Rams last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Los Angeles allowed seven players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Rams gave up a touchdown reception to 23 players last season.

Through the air, Los Angeles did not allow an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, two players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Rams last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

Three players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Rams last year.

