Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Chicago Bears and their 18th-ranked pass defense (217.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Brock Purdy Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.1

20.1 Projected Passing Yards: 280.60

280.60 Projected Passing TDs: 2.05

2.05 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.31

16.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy has put up 135.3 fantasy points in 2025 (19.3 per game), which ranks him 27th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 66 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Purdy has completed 64-of-93 throws for 758 yards, with nine passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 74.2 total fantasy points (24.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 59 rushing yards on 11 attempts with one TD.

Purdy has completed 106-of-151 throws for 1,151 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 100.8 total fantasy points (20.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 68 rushing yards on 18 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Purdy's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he went off for 11 rushing yards on two carries (for 30.9 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Purdy disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, when he mustered only 7.3 fantasy points -- 23-of-32 (71.9%), 193 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Chicago has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a TD pass versus the Bears this year.

A total of six players have caught more than one TD pass versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Chicago has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Bears this year.

