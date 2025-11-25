Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be up against the second-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (170.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Purdy's next game against the Browns, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Brock Purdy Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 257.98

257.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.86

9.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Purdy Fantasy Performance

With 61.1 fantasy points this season (15.3 per game), Purdy is the 37th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 165th among all players.

Over his last three games, Purdy has put up 44.3 fantasy points (14.8 per game), as he's compiled 702 yards on 64-of-96 passing with six touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 22 rushing yards on nine carries.

The highlight of Purdy's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he completed 73.1% of his throws for 200 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 19.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Purdy delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (7.3 points) last week against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 193 yards and one touchdown with three picks.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed only two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only two players this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Browns have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

