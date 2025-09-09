Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers will be up against the team with last season's seventh-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Chargers (206.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Brock Bowers Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.22

59.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 150.7 fantasy points (8.9 per game), Bowers was among the best in the league at his position (second, and 74th overall).

Bowers picked up 103 yards receiving, on five catches (eight targets), with zero touchdowns and 10.3 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Bowers accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 140 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last season.

Bowers' 18.3 fantasy points in Week 11 versus the Miami Dolphins -- 13 receptions, 126 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns -- Bowers ended up with 3.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 19 yards, on three targets.

Bowers recorded 3.5 fantasy points -- three catches, 35 yards, on six targets -- in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles surrendered more than 300 passing yards to only one QB last year.

Last year, the Chargers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles allowed two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Chargers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Los Angeles allowed four players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Chargers allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Los Angeles gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Chargers allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles gave up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players last season.

Last season, the Chargers didn't allow an opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

