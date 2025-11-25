Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 13 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), TE Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (172.3 yards conceded per game).

With Bowers' next game versus the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Brock Bowers Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.46

64.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 138th overall, as he has posted 71.2 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

In his last three games, Bowers has racked up 15.4 total fantasy points (5.1 per game), grabbing 14 balls (on 24 targets) for 158 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bowers has posted 51.3 fantasy points (10.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 31 passes on 43 targets for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Bowers' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, when he compiled 31.3 fantasy points with six rushing yards on one carry. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in 12 balls (on 13 targets) for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers' matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 10 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.7 fantasy points. He had one reception for 31 yards on the day.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Just one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Chargers have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Chargers have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

