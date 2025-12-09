Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas will be up against the eighth-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (190.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Thomas worth considering for his next game against the Jets? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Brian Thomas Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.17

45.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

With 67.1 fantasy points in 2025 (6.7 per game), Thomas is the 47th-ranked player at the WR position and 176th among all players.

In his last three games, Thomas has ammassed 170 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight catches (14 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 17.0 (5.7 per game) during that period.

Thomas has been targeted 31 times, with 19 receptions for 291 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 35.1 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during that period.

The high point of Thomas' season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, as he put up 15.0 fantasy points by catching eight passes (on 10 targets) for 90 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, when he mustered only 2.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Jets Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has allowed only two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have given up a TD catch by 18 players this year.

Only two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Jets this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.