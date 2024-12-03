Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Tennessee Titans, who have the top-ranked pass defense in the league (171.8 yards conceded per game).

Thomas vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.49

53.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 60th overall, as he has tallied 119.5 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

In his last three games, Thomas has reeled in 11 balls (on 20 targets) for 170 yards and one touchdown, good for 24.5 fantasy points (8.2 per game).

Thomas has put up 40.7 fantasy points (8.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 16 passes on 28 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Thomas' fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Indianapolis Colts, a matchup in which he posted 18.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 122 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas Jr. delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.2 points) in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in two balls for 12 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Titans this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Titans have given up a TD reception by 19 players this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed two players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Titans this year.

