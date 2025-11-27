Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Wideout Brian Thomas faces a matchup versus the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (219.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Thomas' next game versus the Titans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Brian Thomas Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.35

43.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

With 55.6 fantasy points in 2025 (seven per game), Thomas is the 49th-ranked player at the WR position and 178th among all players.

In his last three games, Thomas has grabbed 14 balls (on 22 targets) for 176 yards and one touchdown, good for 23.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game).

Thomas has compiled 305 receiving yards and one score on 23 catches (35 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 37.2 points (7.4 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Thomas' fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst versus the Seattle Seahawks, a game when he went off for eight catches and 90 receiving yards with one touchdown (15 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up just 3.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tennessee this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have given up at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this season.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.