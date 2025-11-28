Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Brian Robinson Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the league (102.3 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Robinson, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Browns.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brian Robinson Jr. Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.68

21.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

0.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.05

4.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

With 44.1 fantasy points this season (3.7 per game), Robinson is the 53rd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 215th among all players.

In his last three games, Robinson has picked up 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game), rushing for 105 yards and scoring one touchdown on 23 carries. He has also contributed eight yards on two catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Robinson has posted 32.2 fantasy points (6.4 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 194 yards with two touchdowns on 37 carries. He has also contributed eight yards on two catches (four targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 9, when he racked up 11.3 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 53 rushing yards on five carries (10.6 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Robinson Jr. delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (0.8 points) in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running for zero yards on zero carries with three catches for eight yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have given up three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Browns have allowed a TD catch by 15 players this season.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Browns have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Robinson Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.