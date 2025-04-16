Brewers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Brewers vs Tigers Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (9-9) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSDET

Brewers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-138) | DET: (+118)

MIL: (-138) | DET: (+118) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will call on Jose Quintana (1-0) versus the Tigers and Keider Montero. Quintana helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Quintana's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Montero's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Brewers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (61.7%)

Brewers vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Brewers, Detroit is the underdog at +118, and Milwaukee is -138 playing at home.

Brewers vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -176.

Brewers vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Tigers game on April 16 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in seven of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -138 or better.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 9-9-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have gone 5-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Detroit has gone 3-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (42.9%).

The Tigers have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-1).

The Tigers have a 10-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (22) this season while batting .275 with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .280 and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Brice Turang has hit three homers this season while driving in 10 runs. He's batting .329 this season and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among all qualifying players, he is 15th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Turang heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a walk and two RBI.

William Contreras has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.333/.410.

Contreras brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Sal Frelick has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .403.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has racked up a slugging percentage of .587 and has 17 hits, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Kerry Carpenter has two doubles, five home runs and a walk while batting .259. He's slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Zach McKinstry has accumulated a team-high .371 on-base percentage.

Trey Sweeney has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .213.

Brewers vs Tigers Head to Head

4/15/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/24/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

