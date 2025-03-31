Brewers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Brewers vs Royals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (0-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-2)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSKC

Brewers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | KC: (-104)

MIL: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-184) | KC: -1.5 (+152)

MIL: +1.5 (-184) | KC: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Elvin Rodriguez (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will look to Elvin Rodriguez versus the Royals and Kris Bubic. Rodriguez did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Bubic and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Brewers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (57.2%)

Brewers vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Royals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-112) and Kansas City as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Brewers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Royals are +152 to cover, while the Brewers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Royals Over/Under

Brewers versus Royals on March 31 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Brewers were chosen as favorites in 93 games last year and walked away with the win 54 times (58.1%) in those games.

Last season Milwaukee came away with a win 53 times in 92 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Royals finished 38-45 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 45.8% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, Kansas City went 33-43 (43.4%).

The Royals played in 164 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-90-2).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras collected 167 hits, posted an OBP of .365 and a .466 SLG last season.

Jackson Chourio slashed .275/.327/.464 and finished with an OPS of .791.

Last season, Brice Turang finished with seven home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .254 last season.

Joey Ortiz slashed .239/.329/.398 and finished with an OPS of .726.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. racked up an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .588, and had 211 hits last season.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Salvador Perez hit .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks a season ago.

Jonathan India hit .248 with 28 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 80 walks.

