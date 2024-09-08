Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (82-60) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-90)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-295) | COL: (+240)

MIL: (-295) | COL: (+240) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

MIL: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 10-7, 3.75 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 4-7, 5.30 ERA

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (10-7) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-7). Peralta and his team are 13-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peralta's team is 14-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have gone 10-7-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies are 8-8 in Freeland's 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -295 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +240 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Brewers are -134 to cover, and the Rockies are +112.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Rockies game on Sept. 8 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (57.5%) in those games.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -295 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 141 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 75-66-0 against the spread in their 141 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (50-86).

Colorado has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer.

In the 141 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-70-1).

The Rockies have covered 48.2% of their games this season, going 68-73-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 137 hits, batting .253 this season with 59 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .473.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

William Contreras is slashing .278/.358/.465 this season and leads the Brewers with an OPS of .823.

His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Jackson Chourio has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Brice Turang has seven home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up 133 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .268 and slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 40th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .464 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He is currently 40th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ryan McMahon a has .337 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/7/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/2/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/9/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/7/2023: 12-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

12-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/4/2023: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

