Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

MLB action on Saturday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (81-60) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-89)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: COLR

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-290) | COL: (+235)

MIL: (-290) | COL: (+235) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)

MIL: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 6-5, 3.00 ERA vs Ty Blach (Rockies) - 3-7, 6.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Tobias Myers (6-5) to the mound, while Ty Blach (3-7) will get the nod for the Rockies. Myers and his team have a record of 11-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Myers' team has a record of 6-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 3-7-0 against the spread when Blach starts. The Rockies have a 3-7 record in Blach's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (72%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Brewers, Colorado is the underdog at +235, and Milwaukee is -290 playing at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+116 to cover), and Milwaukee is -140 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Brewers-Rockies on Sept. 7, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 45 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -290 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 73 of 140 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 74-66-0 in 140 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 50 of the 135 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37%).

Colorado has a record of 3-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer (42.9%).

The Rockies have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-69-1).

The Rockies have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 68-72-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Willy Adames has 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 67 walks while batting .251. He has an on-base percentage of .334 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

William Contreras leads the Brewers with an OPS of .814. He has a slash line of .276/.356/.458 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (124) this season, and 45 of those have gone for extra bases.

Brice Turang has been key for Milwaukee with 125 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .360.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is hitting .269 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has racked up 154 hits while slugging .468. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .295.

His batting average is 38th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon has racked up a team-high .336 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/2/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/9/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/7/2023: 12-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

12-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/4/2023: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/3/2023: 7-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

