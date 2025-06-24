Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (43-36) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-48)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-198) | PIT: (+166)

MIL: (-198) | PIT: (+166) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120)

MIL: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 7-4, 2.76 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 3-6, 3.94 ERA

The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (7-4) versus the Pirates and Andrew Heaney (3-6). Peralta and his team are 8-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Peralta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-2. The Pirates have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Heaney's starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Heaney's starts this season, and they went 4-7 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (57.3%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Pirates, Milwaukee is the favorite at -198, and Pittsburgh is +166 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are -100 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -120.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

Brewers versus Pirates on June 24 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (64.9%) in those games.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -198 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 78 opportunities.

The Brewers are 40-38-0 against the spread in their 78 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 20 of the 51 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.2%).

Pittsburgh is 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 74 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-43-3).

The Pirates have collected a 37-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 37 extra-base hits. He has a .257 batting average and an on-base percentage of .285.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Christian Yelich has 74 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .263 with 25 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 68th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging in the major leagues.

Yelich has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .439 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and 15 RBIs.

Sal Frelick is batting .293 with a .391 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Brice Turang is batting .274 with a .351 OBP and 31 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Turang heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 54 hits. He's batting .211 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen's .339 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .409.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .368, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .276 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!