Brewers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:15 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Phillies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (86-54) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-59)

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday, September 4, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and NBCS-PH

Brewers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-122) | PHI: (+104)

MIL: (-122) | PHI: (+104) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196)

MIL: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 16-5, 2.58 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 10-6, 3.02 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.02 ERA). Peralta's team is 17-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Peralta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-5. The Phillies have a 10-9-0 ATS record in Suarez's 19 starts with a set spread. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Suarez starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.1%)

Brewers vs Phillies Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +104 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Milwaukee is +162 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Phillies Over/Under

The Brewers-Phillies game on Sept. 4 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (65.8%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 40 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 137 chances this season.

The Brewers are 78-59-0 against the spread in their 137 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have won nine of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.1%).

Philadelphia is 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 132 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-72-8).

The Phillies have collected a 66-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 44 extra-base hits. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Turang will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras is batting .261 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 76 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 73rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Jackson Chourio has 129 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .280 with 53 extra-base hits.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 126 hits with a .366 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both statistics. He's batting .243 and slugging .573.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 115th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner's .454 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 29 doubles, 23 home runs and 57 walks.

Bryson Stott has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 46 walks while hitting .248.

Brewers vs Phillies Head to Head

9/3/2025: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 10-8 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-8 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/1/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!