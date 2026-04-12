Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (8-5) vs. Washington Nationals (5-8)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Nationals.TV

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

MIL: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142)

MIL: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 1-0, 5.91 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (1-0) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-1) will take the ball for the Nationals. Woodruff has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Woodruff's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Littell has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for one Littell start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (71.8%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +152 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +118 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -142.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Nationals game on April 12 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 2-1 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in eight of their 13 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 9-4-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-7).

Washington is 3-5 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-3-0).

The Nationals have covered 61.5% of their games this season, going 8-5-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 11 hits and an OBP of .420, both of which rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Christian Yelich has an OPS of .869, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season. He's batting .340.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is batting .262 with a .429 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Contreras enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers is batting .225 with a .295 OBP and nine RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has totaled 14 hits with a .415 on-base percentage, leading the Nationals in both categories. He's batting .311 and slugging .600.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 30th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

James Wood paces his team with a .571 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 58th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .289 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Joey Wiemer is batting .429 with a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/10/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/3/2025: 14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/2/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/1/2025: 16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/13/2025: 8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/11/2025: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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