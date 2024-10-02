Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 2

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the New York Mets in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (93-69) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

7:38 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162)

MIL: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 7-11, 4.84 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 12-6, 3.47 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.84 ERA) against the Mets and Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA). Montás' team is 14-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Montas' team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets are 19-12-0 ATS in Manaea's 31 starts that had a set spread. The Mets are 6-2 in Manaea's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.5%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Brewers, New York is the underdog at -102, and Milwaukee is -116 playing at home.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Mets are +162 to cover, while the Brewers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Mets on Oct. 2, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (58.2%) in those contests.

This year Milwaukee has won 50 of 84 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 81 of their 162 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 84-78-0 against the spread in their 162 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 27-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.3% of those games).

New York has a 25-30 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-73-5).

The Mets have put together a 79-79-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 167 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .251 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 74 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio has collected 145 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Chourio has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double and two RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .254 with a .316 OBP and 57 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Turang heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.500) and leads the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

Jesse Winker's .360 OBP leads his team.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/29/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/27/2023: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

