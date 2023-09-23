Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) vs. Miami Marlins (79-75)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 5-1, 1.89 ERA vs Jesus Luzardo (Marlins) - 10-9, 3.84 ERA

The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff (5-1) against the Marlins and Luzardo (10-9). When Woodruff starts, his team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season. Woodruff's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Marlins are 16-14-0 ATS in Luzardo's 30 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 10-8 record in Luzardo's 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.1%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +102 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -178 to cover.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Marlins contest on September 23 has been set at 7, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 51, or 60.7%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 42 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 79-74-0 against the spread in their 153 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 37-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Miami has a record of 26-38 (40.6%).

In the 152 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-74-7).

The Marlins have covered 46.4% of their games this season, going 71-82-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee OPS (.818) this season. He has a .276 batting average, an on-base percentage of .366, and a slugging percentage of .452.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 61st in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 145 hits. He is batting .284 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI.

Carlos Santana is batting .234 with a .413 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.

Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Adames brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-best OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.470). He's batting .354.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Jake Burger paces the Marlins with 115 hits.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Brewers vs. Marlins Head to Head

9/22/2023: 16-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

16-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/14/2023: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/13/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2023: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/11/2023: 12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/2/2022: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/1/2022: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/30/2022: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/29/2022: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/15/2022: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!