Brewers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Brewers vs Guardians Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (70-52) vs. Cleveland Guardians (72-50)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FOX

Brewers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

MIL: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 7-7, 4.11 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 10-4, 3.39 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (7-7, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (10-4, 3.39 ERA). Peralta's team is 11-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peralta's team is 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 14-9-0 ATS record in Bibee's 23 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in six of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those games.

Brewers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.6%)

Brewers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -130 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Guardians are -205 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +168.

Brewers vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Guardians game on August 17, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 36, or 57.1%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 24 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 121 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 64-57-0 in 121 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 47.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-23).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cleveland has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

In the 120 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-54-7).

The Guardians have a 62-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (133) this season. He has a .284 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 73rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Adames has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Brice Turang has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.317/.361.

Turang has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Jackson Chourio has 15 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Chourio brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.547) while leading the Guardians in hits (132). He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Josh Naylor is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan a has .379 on-base percentage to lead the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is batting .258 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Brewers vs Guardians Head to Head

8/16/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/23/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

