Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 2 on October 4

Odds updated as of 3:27 PM

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN2

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-132) | ARI: (+112)

MIL: (-132) | ARI: (+112) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+162) | ARI: +1.5 (-196)

MIL: -1.5 (+162) | ARI: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 12-10, 3.80 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 17-9, 3.47 ERA

The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (12-10) against the Diamondbacks and Gallen (17-9). Peralta and his team have a record of 15-15-0 against the spread when he starts. When Peralta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-9. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 18-16-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Brewers, Arizona is the underdog at +112, and Milwaukee is -132 playing at home.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Milwaukee is +162 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Brewers-Diamondbacks contest on October 4 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 55, or 59.8%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 36-24 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 71 of their 162 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 162 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 82-80-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks are 41-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.4% of those games).

Arizona has a 24-30 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-84-7 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 88-74-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 153 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana is hitting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (157) this season.

Contreras has recorded at least one base hit in 19 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with two doubles, six walks and four RBI.

Willy Adames has been key for Milwaukee with 121 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Adames heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up an on-base percentage of .363, a slugging percentage of .508, and has 162 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .287).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 79th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .263.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

10/3/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2022: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/12/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/11/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/10/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2022: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/3/2022: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!