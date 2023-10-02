Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 1 on October 3
Odds updated as of 3:33 PM
On Tuesday in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: ESPN2
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-172) | ARI: (+144)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Brewers) - 10-8, 3.39 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 3-9, 5.72 ERA
The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (10-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Pfaadt (3-9). Burnes and his team have a record of 14-18-0 against the spread when he starts. Burnes' team has a record of 16-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 10-8-0 ATS record in Pfaadt's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 6-5 record in Pfaadt's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (60.8%)
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-172) and Arizona as the underdog (+144) on the road.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Brewers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +122 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -146.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Brewers versus Diamondbacks contest on October 3 has been set at 8, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been victorious in 55, or 60.4%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 14 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 161 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Brewers are 82-79-0 against the spread in their 161 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 40-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.8% of those games).
- Arizona is 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.
- In the 161 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-84-7).
- The Diamondbacks have an 87-74-0 record ATS this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Christian Yelich has 153 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .451.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, five walks and an RBI.
- Carlos Santana is batting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among qualifiers, he is 114th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (157) this season.
- Contreras heads into this matchup with 18 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with three doubles, six walks and four RBI.
- Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .219 this season.
- Adames takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has a team-best OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.508), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (162, while batting .287).
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is 79th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Ketel Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .263 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 10/5/2022: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/19/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/12/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/11/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/10/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 10/4/2022: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/3/2022: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 9/4/2022: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
