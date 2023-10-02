Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 1 on October 3

Odds updated as of 3:33 PM

On Tuesday in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN2

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-172) | ARI: (+144)

MIL: (-172) | ARI: (+144) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

MIL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Brewers) - 10-8, 3.39 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 3-9, 5.72 ERA

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (10-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Pfaadt (3-9). Burnes and his team have a record of 14-18-0 against the spread when he starts. Burnes' team has a record of 16-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 10-8-0 ATS record in Pfaadt's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 6-5 record in Pfaadt's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (60.8%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-172) and Arizona as the underdog (+144) on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +122 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -146.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Diamondbacks contest on October 3 has been set at 8, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 55, or 60.4%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 14 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 161 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 82-79-0 against the spread in their 161 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks are 40-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.8% of those games).

Arizona is 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

In the 161 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-84-7).

The Diamondbacks have an 87-74-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 153 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana is batting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifiers, he is 114th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (157) this season.

Contreras heads into this matchup with 18 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with three doubles, six walks and four RBI.

Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .219 this season.

Adames takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has a team-best OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.508), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (162, while batting .287).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 79th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .263 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

10/5/2022: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/12/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/11/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/10/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2022: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/3/2022: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/4/2022: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

