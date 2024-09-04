Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (81-58) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | STL: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-210) | STL: -1.5 (+172)

MIL: +1.5 (-210) | STL: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Brewers) - 12-4, 3.70 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 12-9, 3.96 ERA

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (12-4) for the Brewers and Sonny Gray (12-9) for the Cardinals. Rea's team is 14-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Rea starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-2. The Cardinals have a 10-14-0 ATS record in Gray's 24 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 1-3 record in Gray's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.3%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +102 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cardinals are +172 to cover, while the Brewers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals on Sept. 4 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 45 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 38-23 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 138 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 73-65-0 against the spread in their 138 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have a 34-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

St. Louis is 26-29 (winning 47.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times this season for a 65-67-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 48.5% of their games this season, going 65-69-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee OPS (.821) this season. He has a .278 batting average, an on-base percentage of .359, and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in total hits (135) this season while batting .255 with 58 extra-base hits. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Adames enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .295 with a double, seven home runs, a walk and 15 RBI.

Jackson Chourio is batting .280 with a .470 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Chourio has recorded at least one base hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with four doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI.

Brice Turang has seven home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Turang heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 131 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .278 and slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 49th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has a .332 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .399.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 96th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .264 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Masyn Winn paces his team with a .419 slugging percentage.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/11/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2024: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/9/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

